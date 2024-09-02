Karsaz accident: Police opens up on accused’s jail facilities

KARACHI: The Karachi police opened up on reports regarding the jail facilities provided to Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, DIG Women Jail Sheeba Shah refuted claims of special facilities being provided to Danish, clarifying that she has access to the same amenities as others, including a bed and a deep freezer shared with 30 other inmates.

Regarding reports of special food arrangements, Shah explained that home-cooked food is allowed in jail for all inmates, and 30 out of 186 women avail this facility.

The DIG also denied rumors of Natasha leaving the jail at night, saying that any such instance would have been noticed by other inmates. She said that no one is allowed to leave the jail except for medical reasons.

Earlier today, the Karachi police added another section to a case registered against Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19. Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

Last week, medical reports confirmed that Karsaz accident suspect was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody following orders by a Karachi East court.

CCTV footage

In the footage, obtained by ARY News, the SUV was seen speeding in a service lane. The CCTV footage showed the SUV hitting a white color vehicle and a motorbike before crashing into the motorcycle, which led to the killing of 26-year-old Amna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif.

According to police, in an attempt to flee the scene after hitting a two and four-wheeler, the woman driver crashed into another motorcycle on the service lane, resulting in the death of the daughter and father, the police said.

