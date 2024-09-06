Karsaz accident suspect pardoned by victims’ family as out-of-court settlement reached

KARACHI: In a significant development, the heirs of Karsaz accident victims have reached a settlement with suspect Natasha Danish, who killed two people and injured three others in a traffic accident on Karachi’s Karsaz road, ARY News reported on Friday.

Suspect Natasha Danish has been booked and arrested for recklessly driving an SUV and killing a man and his daughter in an accident on Aug 19.

The affidavit will be presented in court today during hearing of Natasha’s bail plea, along with a copy of the Diyat (blood money) payment order.

The heirs, including Imran Arif’s wife, son, and daughter, will also submit a no-objection certificate in the court today. The affidavit states that the families have no objection to the accused’s bail application.

A copy of the affidavit has been obtained by ARY News which reads, “We have reached a settlement and have forgiven the accused. We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate.”

The certificate also mentions that the accident was not “intentional” and that the heirs have “forgiven” the accused without any pressure.

The families have affirmed that the statements made in the affidavit are accurate.

Earlier, on September 4, Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the Karsaz accident case, filed a bail plea before Judicial Magistrate (East) Muhammad Raza Ansari. Her counsel Aamir Mansoob Qureshi filed the bail application.

The lawyer also submitted medical certificates and records of Natasha’s treatment history from private hospital.

The court also granted interim bail to Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime accused in the Karsaz accident case.

The East court approved Iqbal’s bail application against surety bonds of worth Rs 100,000.

It should be noted that the woman — who ran over Amna, Imran Arif and injured five others at the Karsaz Road — is currently in judicial custody.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif near the Karsaz area on August 19.

Natasha Danish was traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a distance of approximately 3-4 kilometers, when the incident occurred, investigators say.

Last week, medical reports confirmed that Karsaz accident suspect was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).