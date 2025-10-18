Karsaz Tragedy: PPP remembers attack on BB's homecoming reception

KARACHI: The anniversary of Karsaz Tragedy, the terrorist attack on Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming reception in Karachi, on October 18, 2007, being remembered today.

In the terrorism incident around 180 workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were killed in the attack on the popular political leader of the country.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a message on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of October 18 Karsaz massacre.

In his message on the 18th anniversary of the tragedy, the PPP chairman said that October 18, 2007, has been printed over the soul of the nation forever.

Bilawal said that “Over three million people accorded historic reception to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and 180 valiant party workers sacrificed their lives for a democratic Pakistan”.

“A nexus of dictatorship and terrorism attacked the caravan of Benazir Bhutto,” PPP leader said in his message. “The blood of martyrs further enlightened the democracy in the country,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said.

He vowed to lead the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of Karsaz incident. “A Pakistan with the rule of democracy, equality and justice is our cherished dream,” Bilawal said in his message. “The martyrs’ blood is the guiding light for us towards a peaceful, democratic and prosper Pakistan,” PPP chairman said.

On October 18, 2007, streets of Karachi ground to a halt to welcome the return of Benazir Bhutto, after an eight-year self-imposed exile during which she lived in Dubai and London.

Two explosions occurred in front of the rallying truck from which she greeted her supporters and party members on the route about halfway from the airport to Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb for a scheduled rally, just after Bhutto’s truck had crossed a bridge.