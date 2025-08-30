Kartarpur Gurdwara restored after floodwater drained

Narowal: The emergency operations to drain floodwater and restore the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara have been successfully completed, ensuring the sacred Sikh shrine will reopen to international pilgrims within days.

The cleaning operation was carried out on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

Unprecedented floods recently inundated the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex with 10 to 12 feet of water. Rescue teams promptly evacuated Sikh pilgrims using motorboats, moving them to safety. Immediately afterward, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered a large-scale cleanup and restoration operation.

Acting on her directives, Suthra Punjab teams, along with officials from various government departments, worked around the clock to drain the floodwater, clean the premises, and restore the sanctity of the shrine. The Darshan Deori and all parts of the Gurdwara have been thoroughly cleaned, and the expansive courtyard has been fully cleared and washed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Nankana Sahib personally oversaw the operation on-site, ensuring swift and efficient completion. The Gurdwara is expected to reopen for Sikh yatris (pilgrims) within three to four days.

Local administrators and members of the community expressed their gratitude and admiration for the rapid response, saying they were astonished to see the sacred site restored so quickly.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to preserving religious heritage and facilitating Sikh pilgrims from around the world, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared a statement on social media:

“Kartarpur restored — from floods to faith. As a gesture of reverence to our Sikh brothers on both sides of the border, a special dewatering operation was carried out at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, which had been completely inundated. It has now been restored to a dry, safe condition.”