Kartik Aaryan celebrates dual role as filming for 'Naagzilla' commences

Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off the shoot for his highly anticipated project, “Naagzilla”, which presents a unique storyline centred on the theme of man versus snake.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Hollywood film “Godzilla”, the 34-year-old is set to take on a dual role as both the hero and the villain in this film.

Aaryan first announced “Naagzilla” on his Instagram in April, stating, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla, Naag lok ka Pehla kaand…. Funn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadesgwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein”. He also revealed the film’s release date, scheduled for August 14, 2026.

Today, on November 1, which marks the first anniversary of his hit film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Aaryan shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding a clapboard for “Naagzilla”. The clapboard featured the film’s title, date and shift details. He captioned the post, “1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3, Day1 of #Naazgilla, Har Har Mahadev, August 14, 2026”.

The report indicates that “Naagzilla” is a collaborative production involving well-known filmmakers Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain, with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for directing the popular “Fukrey” series, at the helm. The film is expected to be part of a three-part franchise, and Lamba has reportedly been developing this high-concept comedy for an extended period.