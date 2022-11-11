Kartik Aaryan gains 14 kgs for ‘Freddy’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan underwent a major body transformation for his role as the serial killer in his next film ‘Freddy’.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star is set to feature as an introverted dentist who turned out to be a serial killer in his upcoming romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Aaryan has also proven his dedication to the character as he gained almost 14 kg of weight prepping for it.

“This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights,” he noted in the latest Insta post while sharing his body transformation.

Bollywood starlet added, “Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character.”

Aaryan underwent a physical transformation under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura who lauded his dedication in a recent conversation with an Indian tabloid. “Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it is going to be a task,” he told the outlet, adding that “his dedication is next level.”

Jaura mentioned, “He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan.”

“Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film,” the trainer explained.

Speaking of the title, Aaryan said, “Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read.”

He added, “When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn’t able to worry in that moment, because I was so excited to play this character.”

“And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether, but, under Samir’s training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look.”

About ‘Freddy’, the title is inspired by the American slasher flick ‘The Dentist’ (1996). It stars Kartik Aaryan with Jennifer Piccinato and Bollywood newcomer Alaya F. Shahshanka Ghosh has helmed the direction of the film which is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

