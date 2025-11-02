Kartik Aaryan stays fit with simple secret diet

Kartik Aaryan, widely known for his fit physique, gave fans an uncommon look into his daily routine.

The actor Kartik Aaryan, in a recent interview, revealed that his workout plan is built on regular meals and discipline, rather than exotic diets or meat-based meals.

The 34-year-old actor, in a discussion with Ranveer Allahbadia, has disclosed that his fitness routine-based diet plays a major role in keeping him powerful, saying, “Making a good body on a veg diet… paneer khaya, sprouts khaaye, plant-based protein khaaye, tofu khaya, aur raat ko ek soup peke so jaata tha.”

Kartik Aaryan additionally told the podcast host, even confessing that for him fit physique is not only about working out, but he has been consistently taking the same tomato soup for six months, which is the key to a healthy gene.

“It became like a robotic thing. Jaise raat ko tomato soup peeta hu, toh woh tomato soup pure six mahine chalta hai, kuch usme koi change nahi hai.” The Tera Yaar Hoon Main star further added.

It’s worth noticing that an overall pure and balanced diet includes plant-based proteins like paneer, tofu, sprouts, and lentils, which provide him with all of the nutrients he needs while also increasing his stamina.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off the shoot for his highly anticipated project, “Naagzilla”, which presents a unique storyline centred on the theme of man versus snake.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Hollywood film “Godzilla”, the 34-year-old is set to take on a dual role as both the hero and the villain in this film.

Aaryan first announced “Naagzilla” on his Instagram in April, stating, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla, Naag lok ka Pehla kaand…. Funn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadesgwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein”. He also revealed the film’s release date, scheduled for August 14, 2026.