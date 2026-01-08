Kartik Aaryan's film 'Naagzilla' faces setback before release

Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated film, Naagzilla, is facing uncertainty as it steps away from its planned release in a prime holiday slot.

Originally scheduled to debut on August 14 to coincide with India’s Independence Day weekend, the comic fantasy project, which features Aaryan as a shape-shifting snake, has been put on hold.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s creators have chosen not to rush its completion, even at the cost of giving up a lucrative weekend.

Sources reveal that production is still underway and is expected to wrap up in a few months. Given the film’s heavy reliance on complex visual effects, post-production is anticipated to take considerable time.

The team, including Aaryan, reportedly believes they have a “special film” on their hands and wants to ensure it is thoroughly fine-tuned before it reaches audiences.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for the Fukrey franchise, Naagzilla marks the first collaboration between Aaryan, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Mahaveer Jain Films. This is Aaryan’s second project with Johar, following Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which faced setbacks at the box office.

In addition to Naagzilla, the Chandu Champion star is set to work on Anurag Basu’s untitled musical project alongside Sreeleela, though that film also currently lacks a confirmed release date. With Naagzilla vacating the August 14 slot, industry speculation has already begun regarding which major production might seize the opportunity to fill the empty holiday date.