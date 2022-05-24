Kartik Aryan leads ‘outsiders’ race as Kangana delivers 9 flops in row

Kartik Aryan wins the battle of Bollywood outsiders with recently released ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ sequel, as Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ bombed at the box office.

Two of the highly awaited Bollywood titles, Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and Kangana Ranaut led ‘Dhaakad’ debuted in cinemas over the past weekend, and the former turned out to be a clear entertainer among the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

With the biggest opening day collection by Kartik, and the highest first-day grossing Hindi film of 2022, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has turned out to massive blockbuster at the box office.

The horror-comedy minted more than INR14 crore in its domestic collections on the first day and closed the debut weekend past INR88 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ tanked at the box office in the debut weekend only. Reportedly, many shows of the spy-thriller had been canceled due to failure to bring audiences to theatres.

The film’s total collection on Day 4 stands at a meager INR1.65 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

The failure of ‘Dhaakad’ has only added to the growing flop streak of Kangana, as the Bollywood Queen currently has nine consecutive disasters to her credit. Moreover, the title is said to be the biggest dud of all time, with a loss mounting to almost INR70 crore.

Previously, ‘Thalaivii’, ‘Panga’, ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, ‘Manikarnika’, ‘Simran’, ‘Rangoon’, ‘Katti Batti’, and ‘I love NY’ starring Kangana turned out to be Box Office and cinematic failures.

Comments