Karzai, Abdullah to hold talks for new Afghan political setup in Doha

KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah will hold talks with Taliban leadership in Doha.

Karzai and Abdullah, also accompanied by Hizb-e-Islami’s Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are expected to discuss the formation of new government and the political setup in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Hekmatyar talking to a news channel said, he was heading to Doha to meet with the Taliban delegation, accompanied by Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

The Taliban in a lightening advancement took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday after the Afghan army failed to resist and crumbled as foreign forces on their way out from Afghanistan.

Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar are members of a newly formed coordination council for a peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Hamid Karzai had announced the establishment of the council on Sunday night after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

A Taliban official in Doha earlier said that the group was discussing the future government of Afghanistan with key political figures.