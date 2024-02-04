Kashmir dispute’s settlement to remain integral part foreign policy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi asked India to repeal draconian laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Alvi asked India to allow UN-mandated investigations into cases of human rights violations and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian Supreme Court’s judgment of 11 December 2023 is yet another manifestation of India’s desire to undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” President Alvi added.

He said that the people of IIOJK have been struggling to realize their right to self-determination for the last 76 years. He said that the government and people of Pakistan renew their unflinching support for the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris.

He said that the right to self-determination is a cardinal principle of international law. “The UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution expressing unequivocal support for the realization of the right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation. Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right,” he added.

The president said that IIOJK is one of the most militarized zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation. The Indian occupation forces are engaged in indiscriminate use of force against civilians.

He said that political activists and human rights defenders face arbitrary detention and confiscation of properties. The political parties, representing the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people, are being banned. These oppressive measures are aimed at crushing dissent in IIOJK.

“I wish to reiterate that seeking a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of our foreign policy. Pakistan will continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” President Alvi.