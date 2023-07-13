Kashmir Martyrs Day being observed today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over are observing the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, who laid their lives to break shackles of Hindu subjugation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule.

At the time of Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man started calling Azaan and was shot dead by the Dogra soldiers. Another youth took his place and he too was martyred by the troops. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan. Since then, the Kashmiris are observing July 13 as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day every year.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the martyrs of July 13 are buried. A call for strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Rallies, seminars and conferences are going to be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals of the world to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiri martyrs who fell victim to the bullets of Dogra forces.

In a statement, APHC leaders reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry forward the martyrs’ mission till it reaches its logical conclusion.