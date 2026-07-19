Kashmiris observing Accession to Pakistan Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day, today, with a renewed pledge to continue struggle for liberation from Indian occupation and realization of the July 19, 1947 resolution for Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on July 19, 1947, the genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously adopted the historic Accession to Pakistan resolution during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in the AabiGuzar area of Srinagar.

The resolution called for the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat organizations, in their messages issued on the occasion, have urged the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to protect Kashmiri people from Indian state repression and play an effective role in resolving Kashmir in accordance dispute with relevant UN resolutions.

Read more: Pakistan urges US to press India on Kashmir rights, political prisoners’ release

Prior to this, Pakistan urged the United States to play a constructive role by pressing India to stop human rights abuses in Kashmir and release all political prisoners.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi recalled the martyrdom anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq in 1990 and Abdul Gani Lone in 2002, stating that both leaders were martyred by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said Pakistan also remembered the 70 Kashmiris who were martyred while carrying the coffin of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq during funeral processions.

He stressed that the lack of accountability for the gruesome killing of innocent Kashmiris and their leaders remains a festering injustice and a chilling example of the brazen impunity that defines the deplorable human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community, human rights organisations and the United Nations to take notice of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and hold India accountable for its reprehensible conduct. He urged the UN to ensure a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.