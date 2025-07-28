Kasur child assault accused arrested in injured condition

KASUR: Punjab police on Monday arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a minor girl in Kasur city, officials confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Nisar Watoo from Okara, sustained a gunshot wound to his private area after his pistol ‘accidentally’ went off while he tried to resist the arrest, the police said.

The assault took place while the child was playing in the street near her home. CCTV footage of the incident led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur, Muhammad Essa Khan, took notice of the incident, directing the SHO Asif Javed to ensure the swift arrest of the suspect within 24 hours.

The suspect, who was working as a laborer on a construction site on Khara Road, was injured when his own pistol went off while he attempted to flee. He was taken to the District Hospital Kasur for treatment after his arrest.

DPO Kasur Muhammad Essa Khan visited the victim’s home, offering sympathy and presenting a bouquet of flowers. He assured the family that justice would be served.

The abuse of children and women is the red line of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, police said.

In line with the vision of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, DPO Muhammad Essa Khan emphasized that cases of sexual abuse involving children and women would not be tolerated under any circumstances.