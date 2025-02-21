Eight of family dead as van plunges into ditch in Kasur 

KASUR: At least eight lost their life, two others sustained injuries as van plunged into a ditch in Kasur, Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred on Raiwand Road where a van returning from a wedding plunged into a ditch, killing eight of a family and injuring others two.

The rescue officials stated that driver of the unfortunate van was sleepy which resulted in the horrific accident. The injured and dead bodies have been rushed to the district hospital.

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.

Home Minister Shams Lone commented on the incident, saying, “Initial investigations suggest that the tragedy occurred due to the vehicle’s loss of control on the slippery surface of the Thalichi Bridge.