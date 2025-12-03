Kat Graham, Bryant Wood announces their first pregnancy together

American actress and singer Kat Graham officially announces her pregnancy with Bryant Wood.

On Monday, December 1, through Instagram carousel, Vampire Diaries alum, Kat Graham, announced her pregnancy with Bryant Wood.

The singer shared a series of intimate photos, featuring her growing baby bump and her husband, Bryant Wood, by her side.

In the caption, she mentioned, “We’re having a baby!!!”, while Wood added in the comments, “We are ready!”

The pregnancy news of Graham comes shortly after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. Graham and Wood first wed privately in Los Angeles in October 2023 before holding a second celebration two years later. The pair were best friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic.

After her announcement, Graham received an outpouring of support from friends and former Vampire Diaries castmates. Candice King commented, “Ahhhh congratulations!!!!!!” while Nathalie Kelley added, “What a lucky soul to have you as her mommy”.

Nikki Reed also shared her excitement, referencing conversations the women had earlier in the year.

Paul Wesley’s fiancée, Natalie Kuckenburg, added her congratulations as well. Graham responded with gratitude, writing, “Thank you guys for all the love!!!”

Recently, Graham shared photos from her second wedding ceremony, including images of her Jean Paul Gaultier gown and the couple celebrating with guests.

Graham has not released additional details about her pregnancy, but the actress and Wood appear thrilled as they prepare to welcome their first child.