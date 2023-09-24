Katcha area bandits kidnap two farmers from Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: A gang of bandits abducted two farmers from Ahmadpur Lamma police jurisdiction here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bandits have fled to katcha area along with two hostages, family members of victims said.

Heavy contingent of police reached to the crime scene. Police team chasing the kidnappers for recovery of abductees.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab, popularly known as katcha area, have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

The Rangers and Police in a joint operation in interior of Sindh arrested seven facilitators of bandits in katcha area.

The law enforcement agencies recovered three SMGs, seven SMG magazines and two 30 bore pistols from them, Rangers spokesman stated. “A knife, two mobile phones, eight motorbikes and drugs were also recovered from them,” spokesman said.

Rangers’ spokesman stated that the arrested suspects were linked with criminal gangs of Laloo Jamro, Lalan Jan and Qadeer Jamro.

The operations were conducted at Gul Mohammad Jamro Goth and Thull Kotdiji in Khairpur district, spokesman said.