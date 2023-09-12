Katcha dacoits obtain US weapons left behind in Afghanistan: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday claimed that the Katcha gangs have possession of the ‘advanced’ US weapons that were used in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the grieving family of Jan Muhammad Mahar to offer his condolences in their time of mourning. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, recognizing him as a valuable asset.

Bhutto emphatically condemned the fatal attack, emphasizing the need for justice to prevail in this tragic situation. He assured the family of the deceased journalist that PPP will made every effort to ensure that justice is served to Jan Muhammad Mahar.

Bilawal Bhutto, the prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has voiced his concerns regarding the persistent challenges posed by criminal elements in Karachi, particularly the notorious Katcha gangs.

He commended the unwavering dedication displayed by the Karachi police force in their ongoing battle against these criminal organizations.

Bhutto emphasized the need for comprehensive support from all sectors of Pakistan, including the administration and government, to boost their efforts of these valiant officers.

Highlighting an alarming development, Bhutto revealed that US weapons, previously used in Afghanistan, have found their way into the hands of Katcha gangs.

He questioned the effectiveness of the policies pursued by the former prime minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), warning of the inherent dangers therein.

PPP Chairman recounted the resilient stance taken by the PPP, especially by his mother late Benazir Bhutto, in the face of terrorism.

He highlighted the importance of unity among all stakeholders and the nation in combating terrorism, citing the substantial progress made during their tenure in curbing incidents like kidnapping for ransom.

Expressing concern over the terrorist activities in the metropolis, Bhutto noted the non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and questioned the decision to resettle terrorists who had escaped from Afghanistan, potentially endangering national security.

He emphasized that terrorism and crime had significantly decreased in the region during PPP’s governance.

Bilawal Bhutto urged a thorough examination of the policies in place, suggesting that their non-implementation may be contributing to the recent rise in kidnappings and terrorist incidents.

Bhutto made it clear that the PPP stands firmly with the family of Jan Muhammad Mahar and pledged unwavering support until justice is served in his case.