3 injured, 2 kidnapped as katcha dacoits open fire on vehicles on M-5 motorway

SADIQABAD: At least three people were injured and two others kidnapped after armed katcha dacoits opened indiscriminate fire on vehicles traveling along the Sukkur–Multan M-5 Motorway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place late last night between Sadiqabad and Kashmore, when more than two dozen armed dacoits stormed the motorway, firing indiscriminately at passing vehicles.

Multiple vehicles, including trucks, buses, and cars, were damaged in the attack, with burst tires and broken windows reported.

According to police sources, at least three passengers sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the assault, the assailants fled into the katcha area. The dacoits also abducted two passengers—identified as Imran and Umar—both residents of Nawabshah.

Motorway police and local law enforcement rushed to the scene upon receiving reports of the incident. An emergency response was initiated, and the road was temporarily closed to traffic at the Azampur Service Area and Guddu Interchange to ensure public safety.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are currently underway to trace the kidnappers.