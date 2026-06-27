Kate and Prince George’s sweet Armed Forces Day trip to RAF Coningsby

Princess of Wales Kate delighted royal watchers this week with an unannounced outting alongside Prince George to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

The Surprise Visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate and George, aged 12, went to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby prior to Armed Forces Day. This would be only the second solo engagement for George alongside his mother.

Kensington Palace put out a video this week with the caption ‘Honouring Service and Sacrifice’: ‘Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive.

A powerful reminder of the courage, skill and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve’.

Prince George in the Pilot Seat

The clip shows him all smiles as he poses inside the pilot seat of a historic airplane on site at the Lincolnshire base, whileKate also gets in for a rare, hands on experience with her eldest child.

Fan Reaction: ‘Wonderful surprise’

The surprise mother and son engagement attracted warmth from Twitter users.

“Aww what a wonderful surprise!!! I’m sure Prince George absolutely loved this visit with his mother.” One said “So sweet to George with his mum” ‘Cant believe we got a lovely engagement of Princess of Wales and Prince George how lovely.’

George’s Increasingly Royal Role

The RAF engagement followed a “slow and steady” introduction to royal life, with sources telling Palace sources William and Kate are managing to provide him a normal upbringing, while still educating him to prepare for future duties. George attended VE Day celebrations, and Remembrance Day events, with royal experts saying that he is ‘more confident in recent months.