Kate Beckinsale sues ‘Canary Black’ producers

British actor Kate Beckinsale takes legal action against the makers of her action-thriller ‘Canary Black’, alleging on-set negligence which led to injuries during stunts.

As reported by foreign media, award-winning actor Kate Beckinsale, 51, has filed a high-profile lawsuit against film producer John Zois and production company Anton Entertainment Media Services, Inc. of ‘Canary Black’, accusing them of negligence, battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, while filming for ‘extremely challenging and physically demanding’ action role.

Beckinsale, who essays CIA operative Avery Graves in the movie, reported a complex tear in her left meniscus, caused during an action sequence that should have been performed by a stunt double, who was reportedly unavailable due to a broken ankle.

“Ms. Beckinsale complained that the scene did not seem safe, and that the throwing of her into the wall was too hard and too dangerous,” the lawsuit states, adding that the actor was forced to film ‘numerous takes’ of the said sequence.

After taking time off following her injury, she returned to the set to complete filming. However, according to Beckinsale, her medical restrictions were not respected, and she was pushed to continue filming the action scenes, which caused to jeopardise her recovery.

Notably, French filmmaker Pierre Morel’s ‘Canary Black’, scripted by Matthew Kennedy, co-stars Beckinsale with Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Saffron Burrows, Ben Miles, Goran Kostić, Michael Brandon and Charles Nishikawa.

The spy actioner opened to generally negative reviews when it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last October.

