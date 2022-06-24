Kate Bush is ‘loving’ the new-found fame with ‘Stranger Things’

Kate Bush says she is ‘loving’ the revived fame coming her way from the younger audience due to ‘Stranger Things’.

Speaking about her song being featured in the recently-released season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, the celebrated English musician told an international news portal, “Well, it’s just extraordinary,” adding that she thought the track would get some attention thanks to the amazing series but never ‘imagined’ such a success.

“I just never imagined that it would be anything like this,” she remarked. “But it’s just so exciting and it’s quite shocking, I mean the whole world’s gone mad.”

“What’s really wonderful, I think, is that this is a whole new audience who you know, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me and I love that. The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

It is pertinent to mention that the track ‘Running Up That Hill’ from Kate Bush’s 1985 album ‘Hounds of Love’, featured in the first volume of ‘Stranger Things’ season four which dropped on streaming giant Netflix last month.

‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ which peaked at No. 3 upon its original release topped the UK singles chart last week, upon finding a new fan base among the younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

