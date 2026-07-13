Kate, Charlotte share sweet Wimbledon moment

The Prince and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton joined Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box yesterday, where they received a roaring standing ovation for the anticipated Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final. The four royals were beamed from the stands during the prestigious sporting event as the children showcased adorable moments on camera.

George cool during heat It was a scorching 29C (84F) on the London streets, but a 12-year-old Prince George found the perfect way to cool down in the scorching summer sun.

He was pictured at the match, held between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, gripping a white handheld electric fan during the match to keep him chilled.

George, who wore a neat navy suit, light blue shirt, and a diagonal-striped tie, sat with father Prince William, who also wore a similar outfit but in blue, a dark brown tie and sunglasses. He was captured sharing a joke with his dad as they cheered on the stars on the grass below, but youngest sibling Prince Louis did not accompany the family.

A rare tender moment between Kate and Charlotte During the Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon, there was a rare and sweet moment between Kate and 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, 44, as the mother and daughter duo looked the picture of summery elegance. Both were seen flashing big smiles, with Princess Kate, in her role as Patron of the All England Club, donning a classic green dress with a beautifully pleated skirt.

As ever, Kate Middleton wore her trademark bow brooch, which matched the Wimbledon colours.

Her youngest daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a blue dress. “It was a wonderful occasion today, and lovely to see Prince George enjoying the event, but perhaps not for us this time,” an aide told a reporter earlier on Sunday, explaining why Louis did not attend. They added: “I’m sure Louis will be looking forward to a day at Wimbledon in the future.”

A star-studded line-up in the Royal Box There were several famous faces in the stands, including Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy were also in attendance, alongside Spanish Queen Letizia.

Also attending the final was Arthur Fery, a British wild-card entrant who was celebrating his 24th birthday after reaching the semi-final stages of the tournament and who reportedly told the royal children that he would teach them how to play in the future.

In a recent Instagram post, Prince George was captured making his debut at the championships last year where he met the Duke of Wellington.

The future king was then filmed watching from the stands as the then-defending champion, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, secured his title. Prince William admitted he wanted to share tennis with Prince George during Wimbledon.

The Prince of Wales, speaking with ITV, said: “The thing I really want to pass on is a love of sports… So for George to feel what it’s like here is really important.