Kate faces emotional family move with positive summer plan

All eyes are on Prince William and Princess Kate as their eldest, Prince George, is approaching a new phase of life as he prepares to head into secondary school.

Celebrity and royal news insiders, like the U.K. Outlet Closer, have dished about the family planning, noting Kate Middleton’s wish for a memorable summer with her kids, all while adapting to Prince George’s impending transition.

George’s Big Next Step A common practice for the entire Wales family has been to educate each of the children together.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have attended Lambrook School in Berkshire for several years, and each has received education under one roof. However, now that it is time for Prince George to enter secondary school, his future is on everyone’s minds.

The young Prince has reportedly been considered to attend several notable and expensive schools-the alma mater of both Prince William and Prince Harry, Eton College- and Princess Kate’s former school, Marlborough College, have made it to the speculative lists.

Although whispers of a learning period for the whole family has circulated about the new stage in George’s life, royal family members have maintained tight lips, and public policy dictates that the specifics of the royal children’s current curriculum are not public until there is a forthcoming announcement from The Palace.

Takeaway: The move to secondary school is a significant milestone for the young Prince who is sure to make the royal family’s public life a bit more complicated!

The Wales’ Summer Break While The Palace has been quiet about what is on the horizon for Prince George’s next chapter, the royal parents are seemingly making summer their number one priority for quality family time outdoors.

Royal commentators are stating that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making sure to book trips and family-friendly activities across the U.K. With their three young children this summer.

Such as: Summer Country Estate Summer break is sure to be spent relaxing at Prince William and Catherine’s county retreat at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is perfect for kids of all ages for country-chic outdoor recreation.

Balmoral The future King and his father, King Charles III , will both join the wider Royal Family for the traditional annual summer getaway in the Scottish Highlands. This particular summer holiday with the family is bound to be a special send-off.

Island Getaway For the past several years, the Wales family have vacationed in the United Kingdom’s only royal resort town located off the Cornish coast, Isles of Scilly, and have used their time exploring the coastal hiking and cycling trails together.