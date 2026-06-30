Kate Gosselin breaks silence on son's shocking allegations

Kate Gosselin broke her silence after her estranged son Collin Gosselin accused her in his new memoir of locking him up in a basement with his hands and feet tied.

On June 29, Kate Gosselin shared on her Instagram account about her rescue dog and a minor foot injury, but her followers’ constant queries regarding his estranged son forced her to respond to his son’s accusations.

One follower suggested to Kate, “If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!”

In response, Kate noted, “I can’t bc I’m a public figure. Rules are different, unfortunately. Or I def would!” Another fan asked if she would take a lie detector test, referring to the lie detector test Kate’s son offered her to take before Collin releases the memoir. Kate simply responded, “Ha!”.

She, in her defense, noted, “Malice is one of the hardest things to prove. I tried.” Kate then explained her side, noting, “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye. I consulted a high-power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there, and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye.”

This came after Collin recently made an appearance on a podcast and spoke about his upcoming book, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood. In it, he claimed that Kate once tied his wrists and ankles with zip ties in his childhood and locked him in a basement.

Collin shared, “But I’m not going to talk much on that because I’m putting all this in a tell-all that I’m writing right now, and we will be going into detail on every single thing.”