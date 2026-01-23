Kate Hudson cries with family after landing second Oscar nomination

Kate Hudson marked a deeply emotional milestone on Thursday as she celebrated her second Academy Award nomination with her family by her side.

The 46-year-old actress earned a Best Actress nomination at the 2026 Oscars for her performance in Song Sung Blue. The nod places Hudson alongside fellow nominees Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

Hudson shared her reaction on Instagram shortly after the nominations were announced, posting a photo of herself embracing her mother, Goldie Hawn. “What a beautiful morning,” she wrote, capturing the moment she learned the news.

She also posted a video showing herself on FaceTime with other family members, visibly overwhelmed with emotion. “Oh my God, you guys! Oh my God, I’m so happy!” Hudson said through tears as her loved ones celebrated with her.

Hudson was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Penny Lane in the 2000 movie Almost Famous at the 2001 Oscars, though Marcia Gay Harden took home that year’s trophy for Pollock.

Kate Hudson’s mom, who won an Oscar in 1970 for Cactus Flower, shared her own heartfelt message congratulating her daughter. “Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe. Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now!” Hawn wrote on Instagram.

The actress stars in Song Sung Blue with Hugh Jackman as musical duo Lightning & Thunder, a real-life Neil Diamond tribute band comprised of Milwaukee couple Mike and Claire Sardina.