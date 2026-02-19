Kate Hudson eyes special Oscars night with mom Goldie Hawn as her date

Kate Hudson is looking forward to celebrating her latest Academy Award nomination and hopes to share the special night with someone very close to her heart: her mother, Goldie Hawn.

During a February 18 appearance on the Today show, Hudson, 46, said she is excited about returning to the Oscars and would love to have Hawn by her side.

“I’m excited just to be doing this again. It’s really cool,” she said, adding, “hopefully my mom will be my date and we can have fun. It’ll be great.”

Hudson earned a Best Actress nomination for her performance in Song Sung Blue, where she stars opposite Hugh Jackman in a biographical drama inspired by real-life tribute performers Claire “Thunder” Sardina and Mike “Lightning” Sardina.

The role marks Hudson’s second Oscar nomination as she previously received a Best Supporting Actress nod for Almost Famous at the 2001 ceremony.

This year’s Best Actress race includes strong contenders such as Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

The Oscars hold special meaning for Hudson’s family. Hawn, 80, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1970 for her performance in Cactus Flower.

Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars live on Sunday, March 15.