Kate Hudson opens up about kids’ musical talent

Speaking candidly about her kids’ musical abilities, Kate Hudson revealed that all three of them are emulating her.

The Almost Famous actress shared that her sons, Ryder (22) and Bingham (14), are thinking of forming a family band during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, April 30.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” she stated, adding, “Ryder plays the guitar and he sings, and Bing is an amazing drummer; he’s been drumming since he was about a year old.”

Additionally, Kate Hudson gushed about her 7-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, noting she has “pop star energy.” Kate Hudson chuckled while mentioning that her daughter enjoys singing, dancing, and performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The actress said that pursuing music transformed her life. Her debut album, Glorious, was released in May 2024. She added that it helped her discover “the core of who I am” and that she now feels “addicted” to performance. “It’s my happy place,” she said.

Hudson has frequently praised her daughter’s lively demeanor. She shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. On Rani’s seventh birthday last October, Kate Hudson referred to her as “our Sassy Silly Sunshine Girl.”

Given the success of her own music career and the star potential of her children, the Hudson household might soon have its own family band.