Kate Hudson Opens Up About the Exhaustion of Awards Season

Kate Hudson is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but the awards season has left her feeling emotionally and physically drained.

In a candid interview, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she’s learned to manage her expectations and focus on the experience rather than the outcome.

Hudson’s latest film, “Song Sung Blue”, earned her a Best Actress nomination, but she’s taking a grounded approach to the awards season. She credits her stepdad, Kurt Russell, for teaching her to stay humble and focused on what truly matters.

“You can’t have the expectation,” she said. “It was a good first lesson”.

The actress also reflected on her experience working on “Almost Famous”, which marked a turning point in her career.

She recalled feeling like she was living a dream, and the awards season that followed was a whirlwind of excitement and nerves.

Despite the challenges, Hudson remains positive and grateful for the opportunities she’s had. She’s currently starring in the Netflix sitcom “Running Point” and has recently released her first album.