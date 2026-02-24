Kate Hudson recalls her parent's unforgettable golden rule

Kate Hudson revealed her parents’ golden rule that she was taught during her upbringing.

In the recent interview, Hudson revealed that despite growing up with the famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, she noted that she and her brother were never aided with any handouts.

On February 19, during the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, she noted, “I’m being really honest with you, I grew up in L.A., where I saw kids coast by with parents who gave them everything, and I had the opposite parents”.

The 46-year-old continued, "We were clearly privileged kids. But I do think that my parents were so adamant about how none of it belonged to us, that we didn't earn it, that to get a life like the one we were living, we had to earn it ourselves, that that would never be available to us unless we had the same kind of work ethic".

But despite being surrounded by other kids whose parents helped them get ahead, Kate accepted her parents’ mindset and “really took that to heart.”