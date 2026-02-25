Kate Hudson reflects on her first Oscar loss

Kate Hudson was prepared beforehand on how to lose an Oscar from Kurt Russell.

On February 24, during her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, she revealed before explaining how Kurt, who’s been with her mom Goldie Hawn for 43 years, is “the great barometer of the business, my life”.

The famous star said she was “prepared” for all possible outcomes heading into her first Academy Awards in 2001, when she was up for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout performance in the Cameron Crowe film.

She further revealed, “My dad, who raised me, just kept saying, ‘Don’t listen to everybody. You never know. You never know what’s going to happen. Sometimes you might win, and you don’t, and sometimes you don’t think you’re going to win and you might win.”

So, while “so many people were saying to me, ‘you’re going to win,'” Kate said she walked into the ceremony with zero expectations thanks to the Tombstone actor’s advice.

“You can’t have the expectation,” continued the 46-year-old, who ended up losing to Pollock’s Marcia Gay Harden. “It was a good first lesson”.

Now, with a second Oscar nomination under her belt for her work in Song Sung Blue, Kate is going into the ceremony with the same mindset.

“I’m not a fan of the rehearsed speech,” she shared when host Howard Stern asked if she had any prepared remarks in case of a win. “I like when it feels like from the heart, spontaneous and authentic or nervous and real.”

Kate added, “I have so many things to say about my family that I’m nervous to even prepare any of it. I think it just needs to come out the way it’s supposed to come out” and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum has a lot of thanks to give to Kurt, 74, and Goldie, 80. After all, Kate said the longtime couple also taught her and her brother Oliver Hudson how not to expect handouts.