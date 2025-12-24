Kate Hudson reveals feelings on turning down role in 'Spider-Man'

Kate Hudson has opened up about her decision to turn down the iconic role of Mary Jane in 2002’s Spider-Man, a part that ultimately went to Kirsten Dunst.

During her recent appearance at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old actress confirmed that she had indeed passed on the role.

When asked if she regretted the decision, Hudson explained, “You know, it’s so funny. When people say these things, it doesn’t feel good to talk about it, because the people who are in the movie are the right people, and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen. But yes, I did.”

“And now that I look back, it’s one of those things where I’m like, ‘You know, that would’ve been nice to be in the Spider-Man movie,’” she further added.

Dunst starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker’s love interest in director Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Kate Hudson turned down the role to appear in Four Feathers, opposite the late Heath Ledger.

“But at the same time, I did a movie called Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had. So, part of me is like, ‘Life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to,’ and so I’m grateful for it. But I do look at that [and] I’m like, ‘Aw, it would’ve been fun to be her.’”

Kate Hudson is currently gearing up to star in the film Song Sung Blue alongside Hugh Jackman.