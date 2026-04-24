Kate Hudson has recently revealed what she likes most about being an old person in a new interview.

The American actress makes a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about season two of Running Point and also shares how she feels turning 47 this year.

“I’m so old,” says Kate.

But the Something Borrowed actress notes she’s “like getting… I really think I’m going to be a great old person.”

“Because I like it, because it gets better, so you don’t have to care as much,” explains Kate.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate was asked how she celebrated her birthday party.

“I had a crawfish boil as well as I had a beignet cake. I got my crawfish in because yeah, I had to do that every crawfish season … Have you ever had a boil? It’s so fun,” points out the Bride Wars actress.

Kate further says, “They boil it up and there’s corn, there’s sausage and potatoes and we just throw it on and listen to music.

Speaking of the gathering, the Almost Famous actress adds, “It’s the best.”