Kate Hudson seeks transformative roles in Hollywood

Famous for her roles in iconic romantic comedies, Kate Hudson recently declared her desire to branch out into different genres. The 46-year-old actress, widely recognised for her performances in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, spoke about her career evolution while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Hudson noted that performing in romantic comedies is just as challenging as any other genre. During the event, she said, “I really want to be doing something different. And I think when you become really famous doing that genre, it’s hard for certain filmmakers to see you in anything other than what they’re watching.”

She further added, “These are the sort of things where people think, ‘Well, transforming isn’t what she does,’ when, in fact, it’s what I love to do.”

The “Talk About Love” singer expressed her hope for more opportunities to collaborate on projects with a variety of expectations. She concluded by saying, “This feels like the beginning of maybe that part where I get to do a little bit more transformations than maybe I’ve been able to do in the past.”

Notably, Kate Hudson is no stranger to critical acclaim; while she recently starred in Song Sung Blue, she previously earned an Oscar nomination for her breakout role in Almost Famous.