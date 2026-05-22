Kate Hudson shared a rare family moment this week as she reunited with her ex-husband Chris Robinson to celebrate a major milestone in their son Ryder’s life.

The pair came together in New York for the graduation of their son, Ryder Robinson, 22, who completed his studies at New York University. The ceremony took place at Radio City Music Hall as part of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts graduation events.

Later on, Kate Hudson posted a heartfelt photo on social media showing Ryder standing proudly in cap and gown, flanked by both parents. The moment highlighted a united family celebration despite the couple’s separation nearly two decades ago.

Ryder, who reportedly studied acting and music, appears to have followed in the creative footsteps of both his parents. Hudson is an acclaimed Hollywood actress, while Robinson is best known as the frontman of rock band The Black Crowes.

The graduation was also attended by Hudson’s blended family. Her children Bingham, 14, whom she shares with musician Matt Bellamy, and Rani, 7, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, were present in the family celebration, alongside Robinson’s daughter Cheyenne, 16.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson were married in 2000 after a whirlwind romance but separated in 2006, finalizing their divorce the following year. Despite their split, the former couple have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship over the years, often coming together for important family milestones like their son’s graduation.