Kate Hudson slays in pink corset with Hugh Jackman at ‘Song Sung Blue’ premiere

Paris was lit over the weekend as Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman touched down for the premiere of their new film, Song Sung Blue. The power duo graced the Le Grand Rex with their presence on Sunday.

For the starry night, the 46-year-old actress sizzled in a pale pink satin corset gown with a plunging neckline, showing off her signature glam vibes.

She elevated her stunning outfit with black stilettos, a slicked-back updo, and sparkling diamonds, looking effortlessly elegant.

Kate Hudson appeared in high spirt as she posed for the cameras and cozied up to her co-star Hugh Jackman, who cut a dashing figure in a tailored black suit over a plain white T-shirt.

The on-screen couple was also joined by the film’s director, writer and producer, Craig Brewer.

Brewer was also dressed to the nines as he wore suit with a purple button-up shirt and geometric patterned tie.