Kate Hudson teases writing film to act with mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn may be one step closer to sharing the big screen.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of a Q&A tied to Kate’s latest movie, Song Sung Blue in Los Angeles on January 13, the mother and daughter opened up about their long-standing hope to act together. Despite both having decades-long careers in Hollywood, the pair have never appeared in the same film.

“Oh, yes. I don’t know what,” Hawn said when asked if she would be open to a joint project.

Hudson echoed her mother’s enthusiasm, joking that she might have to take matters into her own hands.

“I hope so! It’s got to! I might have to go disappear into the mountains somewhere and just write it myself,” she added.

In her latest movie, Hudson stars opposite Hugh Jackman as part of a Neil Diamond tribute band, showcasing her musical and acting range.

Gushing over Kate’s ‘latest flick, Goldie Hawn said, “We’re so deeply, deeply proud — not a word I use very often — but I’m in awe of Kate, and I think we all are.”

“Kate’s her own thing. … I was lucky to carry this little one in my belly and bring her to the world, and that’s what I’m grateful for. She never stops to surprise me or any of us with her talent,” she added.

Goldie Hawn welcomed Kate into the world in 1979 with then-husband, musician and actor Bill Hudson.