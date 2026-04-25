Kate Jackson Returns to Acting After 20-Year Hiatus

Kate Jackson, the iconic Sabrina Duncan from “Charlie’s Angels,” is making a comeback to acting after a 20-year hiatus.

The 77-year-old actress announced her return at PaleyFest 2026, celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Charlie’s Angels”. Jackson’s decision to step away from acting was largely driven by her desire to prioritize motherhood and her health, having battled breast cancer twice and undergone open-heart surgery.

During her time away, Jackson has been living a peaceful life on her 128-acre Virginia farm, focusing on her son Charles and exploring her passion for directing.

Her experience directing episodes of “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” sparked a newfound interest in the craft.

She openly discussed her 20-year retreat from entertainment following her legendary run on Charlie’s Angels. “I hadn’t done anything like PaleyFest for 20 years, so I was really nervous,” Jackson revealed in an exclusive PEOPLE interview.

Jackson’s acting career spans over three decades, with notable roles in “Dark Shadows,” “The Rookies,” and “Scarecrow and Mrs. King”.

Her portrayal of Sabrina Duncan in “Charlie’s Angels” remains one of her most iconic roles, cementing her status as a 1970s television icon.