Kate Mansi is leaving General Hospital after three years in the role of Kristina Corinthos Davis. Her final episodes are expected to air in June.

The actress confirmed that the decision to exit the long-running ABC soap was her own as she wraps up her current contract.

Joining the series in 2023, Mansi took over the role of Kristina Corinthos Davis following Lexi Ainsworth. During her run, she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance and also directed two episodes of the show.

Before joining “General Hospital,” Mansi was best known for portraying Abigail Deveraux on Days of Our Lives, a role that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 after a nine-year stint on the series.

Reflecting on her departure, Mansi described her experience on “General Hospital” as “a meaningful and unforgettable ride,” adding that she loved being part of the Corinthos-Davis family.

Executive producer Frank Valentini praised the actress in a statement, saying the show supports her decision and that “the door is always open” for a potential return.

Outside of daytime television, Kate Mansi has appeared in the drama series Casa Grande and the NBC miniseries Days of Our Lives: Chad & Abby in Paris.