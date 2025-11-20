Kate Middleton and Jessie J bond emotionally over shared cancer experiences

The Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall witnessed an unexpected moment of compassion on Wednesday, November 19, when Princess Kate Middleton and pop singer Jessie J shared an emotional embrace rooted in their personal cancer experiences.

During the evening, the future queen sweetly embraced the 37-year-old singer, who later revealed the hug was prompted by their shared cancer journeys.

“Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug,” Jessie told The Independent.

She further added, “We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

The Royal Variety Performance marked as Kate’s first appearance in two years as she missed out the previous event due to her cancer battle.

Princess Kate turned heads in a dark green velvet gown by Talbot Runhof which featured short sleeves and a V-neck. Meanwhile, her husband, Prince William sported matching velvet black tuxedo.

Jessie J, whose real name Jessica Cornish, revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and detailed the mastectomy she underwent via social media.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate shared that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024. In January of this year, the future queen shared that she was in remission and resumed a fuller schedule of public duties.