Kate Middleton and King Charles clash over Prince Harry’s UK return plans

Fresh reports of discord at the heart of the Royal family have emerged, with Kate Middleton and King Charles said to be experiencing conflicting views regarding an potential return to Britain by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children.

It’s claimed that while Charles is keen to “heal” family relations, both Kate and Prince William remain “deeply wary” of a reconciliation.

Reports suggest Prince Harry is preparing a trip to Britain, along with Meghan and their two children, to connect them with their British heritage.

The problem? King Charles is reportedly a believer that “things can improve,” and “has never stopped hoping that the family will heal.”

However, Kate and William appear to be far less optimistic. Sources have revealed to Closer magazine that the couple are still cautious, having endured “years of private family matters becoming public.”

Kate’s anxieties: “What if history repeats itself?”

But Kate’s concerns seem to lie less with Meghan’s return to Britain itself and more in the future.

One insider said: “Kate worries about history repeating itself once they’re back inside Palace walls and privy to private moments.”

She is reportedly concerned that the situation would be “dangerous territory” as the Sussexes “could worm their way back in.”

Other sources further claim Kate feels that “lines that, once crossed, can’t simply be erased” exist. Harry’s revelations in Spare allegedly inflicted “real damage” and “chipped away at public trust.”

The context: Loyalty and sacrifice

Sources close to Kate share that she believes she has “carried an enormous burden for the monarchy” in recent years and “stepped up without complaint,” despite undergoing cancer treatment herself.

For this reason, any decision that is seen as a “softening of the stance towards Harry” could appear to be neglecting her “loyalty and sacrifices.”

Prince William reportedly echoes her views and is said to be “furious,” as he believes the damage inflicted by the Sussexes is “too great to simply brush aside.”

Buckingham Palace have not commented on any disagreements. The recent stories about Kate’s absence from numerous events and tributes have only fanned the flames, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Royal commentators agree this situation serves as an illustration of the often-turbulent reality of “royal duty” versus “personal life” for the Waleses.