Kate Middleton and Prince William share highlights from a Packed June

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a very busy June, filled with royal duties, public appearances, and special family moments. As always, Kensington Palace shared a monthly “Royal Rewind” on their Instagram Stories.

The Royal Rewind was shared to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what the Prince and Princess of Wales have been up to.

The month started with Prince William visiting the Army Air Corps on 4 June. A striking photo of him in military uniform featured early in the slideshow. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton made several appearances, impressing fans with her fashion choices and public engagements.

One of the biggest moments for the royal family in June was Trooping the Colour, the official birthday celebration for King Charles.

Kate Middleton stood out in an electric blue coat dress by Catherine Walker. Many noticed that Princess Charlotte wore a similar colour and even matched her mother’s jewellery, which became a talking point online.

The family also shared a more candid photo from the event, showing a sweet and relaxed moment that felt less formal than usual.

Of course, the famous Buckingham Palace balcony moment was also captured, showing King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—waving to the crowds. The lineup reflected the future of the monarchy.

Following that, Kate Middleton joined other royals for Garter Day at Windsor Castle. She appeared with Duchess Sophie in chic, monochrome outfits, again winning praise for her timeless style.

In one of the more personal highlights of the month, Kensington Palace released never-before-seen Father’s Day portraits. The sweet photos, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, showed Prince William with his children under a cherry blossom tree.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hugged their father, dressed in matching shirts and sweaters. The caption read: “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before & after!). We love you! G, C & L.”

Kate Middleton also celebrated Prince William’s birthday by posting a cheerful picture featuring him and three Cocker Spaniel puppies—new additions to the family from their dog Orla. The message was signed, “Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies,” complete with a paw print emoji.

Later in the month, Prince William attended the Investing for Impact event in London on 26 June. There, he spoke about environmental efforts linked to the Earthshot Prize.

Many noticed how happy and relaxed the prince looked at the event, with genuine smiles and confident body language.

June wrapped up with a “thank you” slide from Kate Middleton and Prince William, marking the end of another busy month. With so many public duties and sweet family moments, the Wales family continues to balance royal life with relatable charm.