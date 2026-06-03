Kate Middleton boosts jewellery label with royal endorsement

The undeniable power of the “Kate Effect” has struck again, transforming a boutique independent jewelry brand into an international sensation after being spotted on the Princess of Wales.

The Power of the Kate Effect: Princess Kate’s fashion choices continue to drive massive economic boosts for independent fashion and jewelry brands.

Soru Jewelry’s Big Break: Co-founders Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle reveal how a surprise royal placement put their brand on the global map.

Versatile Royal Style: The Princess of Wales has been seen wearing Soru’s Baroque Pearl Double-Sided earrings and Ruby Drop earrings across multiple high-profile appearances.

What is the “Kate Effect”?

The “Kate Effect” is a well-documented economic phenomenon where items worn by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, see an immediate surge in popularity, often selling out within minutes. While many high-end brands stay quiet about their royal client list, British jewelry label Soru has openly shared how the royal’s stamp of approval fundamentally changed their business.

“We Didn’t Even Know She Had Them”: How Soru Found Out

The designers behind Soru, sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, recently opened up on social media about the shocking moment they realized royalty was wearing their pieces.

According to Kelly, the duo had no idea Princess Kate owned their jewelry until they received a phone call from a boutique on London’s King’s Road—where the Princess is rumored to have personally purchased the items. The shop informed them that Kate had styled their signature baroque pearl earrings for a formal evening reception.

“When we got that phone call we were like, ‘What? Hold on a minute.’ We were so shocked,” Francesca Kelly shared.

Co-founder Marianna Doyle echoed the sentiment, noting that the exposure completely altered their company’s trajectory. “The press went crazy, and it opened our business up to other markets all around the world. We still can’t quite believe this happened to us.”

A Royal Wardrobe Staple

Proving that her fashion choices are both timeless and highly versatile, Kate Middleton has worn Soru designs repeatedly since first debuting them in 2016. She has worn the brand’s Baroque Pearl Double-Sided earrings and Ruby Drop earrings to events ranging from elite Wimbledon tennis matches to formal state receptions. Because Soru utilizes natural baroque pearls, no two pairs are exactly identical, making the Princess’s look uniquely her own.

By mixing accessible, independent labels like Soru with traditional crown jewels, Princess Kate continues to champion small businesses while remaining a global style icon.