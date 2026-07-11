Kate Middleton breaks silence on her darkest times

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton sat down with Tim Henman to speak about the rigorous challenges she had to overcome during a recent charitable hike.

The royal has a strong personal affiliation with The Royal Marsden Hospital, a world renowned centre for cancer treatment. During her visit to Wimbledon she sat with tennis champ Tim Henman to have an Overheard at Wimbledon special.

The interview, in part, focused on the recent undertaking of The Three Peaks Challenge.

Kate revealed it was the ‘profound generosity of the public’ that kept her going during the arduous expedition to scale the three tallest peaks in the United Kingdom.

It is reported she has undertaken a huge charitable effort to raise donations for The Royal Marsden Hospital, after her difficult diagnosis. For the monarch, who has openly spoken of battling her own diagnosis for much of the past year, this particular project proved of great personal significance.

During her conversation with Tim, Kate candidly expressed how the act of giving back was what saw her through the difficulties.

She said: ‘Everyone’s been so generous, and that’s what keeps you going; it’s when you know you’re doing it for a good cause-it keeps you going through the harder times.’

The visit marks a welcome return to public appearances and sporting events for the Princess.