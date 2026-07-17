Kate Middleton breaks silence on William's 'unresolved' issue

Here is why the Princess is encouraging William to ’let it go’: By Sarah T. Kate Middleton has long been considered the peacekeeper of the royal family, and for the most part, she has played that role effectively. However, one delicate matter in her personal life remains in need of mending, and this issue impacts her very own husband, Prince William.

As the Princess, as a mother, and as Prince William’s loving wife, Kate Middleton has expressed that her husband’s continued anger towards Prince Harry may be negatively affecting his own emotional state.

Royal insiders suggest that Prince William’s resentment over his fractured relationship with his brother has taken a toll on his happiness, and even with Kate’s attempts at peace-making, she is urging William to look out for himself as he moves on to a future with many great challenges, including his own ascent to the throne as the next King.

The Sad State of the Royal Rift It’s been two years since Prince William’s falling out with Prince Harry, and the brothers appear to be no closer to reconciling than ever before.

Though Prince William has tried to make amends and heal his relationship with his estranged brother, it seems that Prince Harry, through the power of his memoir “Spare,” and his public narrative in conjunction with Meghan Markle, has created an irreparable divide.

Princess Catherine is believed to be concerned about the stress that has afflicted William due to his troubled relationship with his brother.

Even when making Public appearances, whether at her beloved patronage events or during her dazzling performance at Wimbledon this year, Kate maintains her role as poise and professional, but behind closed doors, it is understood she is worried about William’s emotional welfare.

An Uncomplicated Solution After so many years of playing the peacemaker, Kate’s recent advice to her husband is strikingly uncomplicated: let it go. The Princess of Wales isn’t seeking to orchestrate a dramatic summit between her husband and his brother; rather, she is encouraging William to finally move past the anger that has festered between him and Harry.

Instead of clinging to resentments from the past, Catherine is helping William prioritize his own peace of mind, so he can dedicate his energy to his family, his duties, and his inevitable future as monarch.

Kate Middleton has proven to be an exemplary role model over the years, prioritizing her health, family, and royal duties and she is showing that the best way to move through challenges, particularly family pressures, is to continue looking forward.