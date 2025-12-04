Kate Middleton debuts biggest tiara of her Royal life at State Banquet

Kate Middleton made sure that all eyes were on her as she stepped out for with her third tiara of 2025, and it’s the biggest one to date!

On Wednesday, December 3, the Princess of Wales attended the glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle in honor of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to the U.K.

The future queen was accompanied by her husband Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals for the glamorous evening, which called for a white-tie dress code.

The event was also notable for Princess Kate as she made her debut wearing Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara.

Kate paired her sizzling tiara with a sparkling blue Jenny Packham dress.

She elevated her look for the day with late Queen Elizabeth’s earrings, the Royal Family Order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

The tiara – which features 2,600 diamonds – was crafted in 1853 for Queen Victoria under the direction of her husband, Prince Albert, as per Garrard.

It was originally set with opals but Queen Alexandra later replaced the gems with rubies.

In addition to Queen Victoria and Princess Kate, the headpiece was also worn by the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton had previously worn four different tiaras for events such as state banquets, diplomatic receptions and royal weddings.