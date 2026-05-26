Kate Middleton distressed by treatment of Sarah Ferguson

The ongoing fallout surrounding the House of York is reportedly causing internal friction within the royal family. Sources claim that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, harboring growing resentment over the “harsh treatment” directed at her longtime family friend and relative, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Following the eviction of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge, the Duchess has found herself increasingly isolated, a situation insiders say is troubling Princess Catherine.

Key Takeaways

Internal Friction: Kate Middleton reportedly feels the Royal Family’s handling of Sarah Ferguson has been unnecessarily harsh.

Shared Health Bonds: The two royal women developed a close connection over their mutual, highly publicized battles with cancer.

The Royal Lodge Fallout: Ferguson’s displacement following Prince Andrew’s legal troubles has left her in a precarious financial and social position.

Why Kate Middleton Sympathizes with the Duchess of York

The relationship between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York quieted but deepened in recent years. Both women faced major health crises simultaneously—Middleton navigating an undisclosed form of cancer and Ferguson battling both breast cancer and malignant melanoma.

“Kate appreciated Sarah’s unwavering support during her chemotherapy treatments,” a royal insider noted. “There is a deep-seated empathy there, and Kate hates seeing Sarah treated like collateral damage.”

Despite her sympathy, insiders note that the Princess is caught in a painful dilemma. While she resents how Ferguson has been cast aside, she remains hyper-focused on protecting her children and safeguarding the future of the monarchy from further public controversy.

Sarah Ferguson’s Post-Eviction Struggles

The tightening restrictions on the York family follow the complete exile of Prince Andrew. While the former Duke of York has relocated to Sandringham, Sarah Ferguson has been forced to navigate an uncertain financial future.

Current Status of the House of York

The legal and financial pressures mounting against the Yorks have significantly altered their royal standing: