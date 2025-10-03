Kate Middleton exudes elegance in monochrome check suit during historic RAF base visit

Kate Middleton was the epitome of elegance during her first visit to a Royal Air Force base as Royal Honorary Air Commodore.

The Princess of Wales, who received the royal role from King Charles, visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England on Thursday, October 3.

For the historic outing, the mother-of-three slipped into a sophisticated monochrome tailored suit

Her dress featured a fitted blazer with high-waisted straight trousers which she paired with a dark grey top.

Princess Kate elevated her chic look with a black leather belt adorned with a golden buckle, navy suede pointed-toe pumps, her famous sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Prince William and matching earrings.

For the hair style, the future queen styled her hair in an elegant yet easy half-up, half-down ’do, and completed her look for the day with a gold Royal Flying Corps brooch, nodding to her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore.

Following her engagement, Princess Kate took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Great to meet personnel and their families at RAF Coningsby today.”

“Fascinating to see the Typhoon team in action and to meet the dedicated teams who can be called upon at a moment’s notice,” she further added.

King Charles appointed Kate Middleton as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby in August 2023.