Prince George is a teenager! Kate Middleton faces tough decision over George’s next chapter are marking another parenting milestone now that their eldest son has turned 13. It’s a major moment for the young royal as he gets ready to leave home and start school at Eton College in the autumn.

To mark the big day, Kensington Palace released an official birthday portrait of the Prince, taken by photographer Matt Porteous. The young heir looks remarkably like his father, Prince William, in a dark suit and an open-collared shirt. On top of the formal portrait, the couple also released a rare candid video of George engaging in outdoor activities with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on a recent family outing.

The question of where Prince George, who is heir to the throne, will be educated has always been a big topic and according to royal sources, Prince William and Kate mulled over several options over the past year, including Marlborough College where Catherine spent her own high school years. But, after discussing and deciding together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will send their son to the all-boys boarding school Prince William and his brother Prince Harry both attended – Eton College in Windsor. “George is excited about going to Eton after his visit,” one family source reveals. “It is where his father and uncle went and he’s seen the facilities and is keen to get going.”

Just like many 13-year-olds today, George will likely come of age as a teenager whilenavigating the challenges of social media and modern culture. However, insiders insist that his parents have worked hard to give their eldest son a stable home life and childhood as they have done with all three of their children to make him feel grounded and support him as he matures, both at Kensington Palace and Windsor.

And Sir Anthony Seldon, former headmaster of Wellington College and expert on royals, notes that sending Prince George to a boarding school is actually a great way for him to build friends and take part in sports (he enjoys tennis and football) as well as the arts while studying in a somewhat secluded environment away from the limelight.

As the school holidays draw to an end, Prince George is expected to wrap up his final weeks at Lambrook School and get ready for the next step in his young life.