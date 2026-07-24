Kate Middleton gets emotional ahead of big family milestone

Summer 2024 marks a major change for the Princess of Wales, as her eldest son Prince George heads off to Eton College – and royal sources say Kate Middleton has been ‘genuinely emotional’ about this milestone. The shift will see the family of five embrace a different way of life as boarding school is just months away.

While it is a traditional royal route, it will be a big transition for the mum-of-three as she moves from seeing her little boy every day to brief terms and school holidays.

‘Kiss Goodbye to her Little Boy’

According to palace insiders who spoke with Closer, Kate is already embracing the mix of happiness and sadness that many parents feel when a child reaches their first big coming-of-age milestone. “She is unbelievably emotional about him leaving home for boarding school. She’s already shed a few tears about it.

In her eyes she’s saying goodbye to her little boy – boarding school is a huge step to get accustomed to even when your family lives only moments down the road.

Kate knows she will go from seeing him all day every day to seeing him at certain parts of term.”

Summer of Family Memories June-September 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate are making the most of every minute of the summer holiday to create precious memories with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they prepare for the change to take place over the summer holiday, that is all about family:

Relaxing Family Days at the Countryside – This includes spending relaxing time together at Anmer Hall, the Prince and Princess’s family home, and at the Royal’s country estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

Sun on a Seaside – This includes the family’s typical summer trip to the beautiful Isles of Scilly, located off the coast of Cornwall.

Brief Winter Getaway – Prince and Princess William have planned a short, luxury overseas holiday to a warm climate at an undisclosed location for privacy and security.

Parenting vs. Royal Duty

For Prince George the start of boarding school will be a major move that signifies stepping into a new phase in the royal family. Kate and William are determined to protect the privacy of their children but to also provide them with a ‘normal’ childhood before starting school in September.